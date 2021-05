Hi everyone, my name is Rickell Larose and I am a senior here at SUNY Plattsburgh. I am

concentrating in graphic design and sculpture. I want my art to represent connections,

whether that influence is derived from a feeling, a structure, or a retrieved memory.

Working in both two and three-dimensional mediums has shown me how elegant simplicity

can be and how careful thought can create something beautiful. I am excited to see what the future holds and I hope you enjoy seeing my work!