Student Art Spotlight: Melissa Common (May 7, 2021)

Photo provided by Melissa Common

Melissa Common is a senior hospitality management major minoring in business and
photography.

Photo provided by Melissa Common

Photography has always been a huge passion of mine. I started by mainly taking nature photos such as sunsets, flowers, landscapes, etc. but it was only just a hobby of mine at the time.

Photo provided by Melissa Common

As I got older, I began venturing more into photography by getting my own camera, doing research, exploring other types and styles of photography and taking some of the photo classes here at Plattsburgh. I’ve expanded my capabilities and knowledge about photography so much over the past few years and I have the wonderful photo professors and TAs to thank for that.

Photo provided by Melissa Common

I hope to continue learning and developing my photography skills well after graduation and to someday start my own photography business.

