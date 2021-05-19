Student Art Spotlight: Jade Nguyen (April 30, 2021)

Hi, my name is Jade and I am a senior graphic designer and photographer from Vietnam. The Clay Pot Eatery and Bar is a fictional Vietnamese restaurant that I developed.

I want to use the elements that remind me of home to portray a topic that is so close to my heart: the Vietnamese cuisine.

I am able to use both of my graphic design and photography ability in this series, as the photos of the people you see here in the branding package are from the photos that I took when I was in Vietnam.

The Clay Pot Eatery and Bar Branding Package is currently on display in the Burke Gallery in the Myers Fine Art Building, along with many amazing works from other student artists.