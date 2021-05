Brianna Forkey is a graduating Senior at SUNY Plattsburgh, majoring in Studio Art. Her academic concentrations focus on Oil Painting and Charcoal Drawing, with her most recent work revolving around the theme of “timelessness.”

These pieces focus heavily on ambiguous environments that are not restricted to a set location or period in time. These quiet, empty settings create an atmosphere of mystery, which evoke the feeling of solitude and longing.