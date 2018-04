Loading ... Loading ...

Everyday, there are challenges to face involving honesty and integrity where you will have to choose if you want to be who others want you to be or if you want to be true to yourself.

As an artist, you learn that if you change your art to impress others, then you lose the reason for why you are an artist, along with the heart of any pieces you’re working on. I choose to live my life by those words. Being in college has helped me realize that there will always be people I won’t be able to impress by just being who I am. I could change myself and become someone that those people want me to be, but then another group would not like me. There is no way to impress everyone, so the person you need to impress the most is yourself.

Many people try to hide whom they are and be someone different, whether it’s doing something they don’t want to do like playing a sport or going to a college because of their parents or hiding their sexuality. No matter who they are, once they come clean and stop betraying who they really are, they feel so much better.

College is the perfect time for you to institute this change in your life and be who you actually need to be. It’s never too late to join a new club or try some classes that sound interesting.

If you are enrolled in college for a major that you don’t feel driven or passionate for, then you do not need to stay with it and be someone you are not. If you hate what you are doing, you will probably still hate it when you’re celebrating your 20th anniversary at your job.

No matter how important you think it is to impress someone, your happiness and comfort in what you’re doing should be your top priority. The people who love you should accept you for who you really are.

If your friends are what’s holding you back because you’re too afraid to risk losing them, then I’m sorry, but you need new friends. Friends should be there for you and be the people that you can express your feelings to and enjoy activities with.

The idea of being yourself and making drastic changes to your life might seem terrifying. If you lose some of your friends in the process of transitioning into who you are, then they aren’t really your friends, and you will make new friends that you can actually connect with.

You are the only you, and that should always be celebrated instead of being resisted, no matter what challenges you have to face.

