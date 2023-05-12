Sororities host 11th annual Yard Show

By Kiyanna Noel

Yard shows are showcases for multicultural Greek life organizations to represent unity through their best stroll or creative routines.

Sororities and fraternities gathered for the 11th Annual Yard Show May 6 at 2 p.m., prepared to represent their organizations and potentially recruit new members.

Although the event didn’t start until 3:30 p.m., there was a large turnout from students and other sororities and fraternities that weren’t participating in the stroll show.

Titilaya Proctor of Lambda Pi Upsilon and Charlin Peguero of Omega Phi Beta opened the yard show by welcoming everyone and introducing themselves.

The first presentation was by the Gamma Sigma Gamma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Their performance was with their most recent members, the spring 2021 line of Jacob Walcott and David Harris. Their performance was then joined by two members of the Omicron Rho Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Chanalle Wilson and Daniela Raymond. After the Zetas exited, Walcott and Harris were joined by other Sigma brothers to conclude their performance.

The second performance was by the Zeta Kappa Chapter of Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority Inc. After revealing their spring 2023 line the night before, their performance had a different direction than the others, by allowing the new ace or leader of line six Jade Outlaw to lead their Lambda Lady Salute. Their performance was more significant than others because it was their first yard show as a newly released line.

Esther Estrada, ace of line five, explained how this moment was sentimental to her. As Estrada prepares to graduate, she acknowledges how she feels confident in the new line.

“It’s a very proud moment because now I have three new little babies who get to run the chapter after I’m gone,” Estrada said. “I’m very proud. I know I’m leaving my chapter in good hands.”

Tail or anchor, known as the last member in a line, of line six Geraly Pion expressed how this was a monumental experience for her and her line. Not only was it a time for her to bond with her sisters, but it was also an unforgettable memory.

“It feels super exciting and super surreal being on the other side of it and participating,” Pion said.

The third performance was by the Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Lambda Upsilon Señoritas Latinas Unidas Sorority Inc. Their performance also included members of the Luminous Lambda Chapter.

The fourth performance was the Lambda Alpha Upsilon Latino America Unida Fraternity Inc. Their routine included members from the Zeta Chapter at SUNY Delhi and Pi Chapter at Syracuse University.

The fifth performance was by dance team Spicy Island Tings. The team performed the routine that gave them first place at the dancehall competition in Albany.

The sixth performance was by the Sigma Chapter of Omega Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Their performance included a voice over script before and in the middle of their routine. The voice over was about how Plattsburgh isn’t ready for what the Betas have in store for their routine as well as referencing the multiple songs before they started.

“It definitely was something to adjust to just because when I hosted it last year I was familiar with everyone here and it was easier to interact,” Peguero said. “This time, there were only a few familiar faces, but luckily with the help of my co-host Titi, she’s a Diva, and just the support of everyone around me I didn’t feel uncomfortable, so it was definitely great to just host and be back.”

The seventh performance was by the Phenomenal Phi Chapter of Lambda Pi Upsilon Sorority, Latinas Poderosas Unidas Inc.

The eighth performance was by the Upsilon Kappa Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Their routine ended with the brothers of this fraternity encouraging the audience to do the Cha-Cha Slide.

The final performance was by the dance team High Voltage, which was followed by all fraternities and sororities strolling in different areas of Amitie Plaza without bumping into each other.

Stroll shows are an important part of Greek life to open campus to different organizations and create a sense of belonging for students of color who may feel out of place among the predominantly white organizations on campus. By consistently hosting these annual events, it can allow inactive or dormant chapters to also show newcomers what their chapter represents as well as give alumni a reason to return to campus.