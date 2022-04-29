Softball Season Slowed

By Melanie Lanzo

With doubleheader wins back to back, the softball team is ready for the final games to show everyone what they can do. So far, there have been two postponed games and one canceled game throughout the season. Those who follow the softball games probably have been wondering why the games were postponed.

The two rescheduled games were supposed to be April 11 and 12 against Brockport.

“The weather hasn’t been that great to us this year so games have been canceled or postponed. It is hard because we are already prepared to play,” Kristina Maggiacomo, the Cardinals pitcher/outfield player, said.

Due to the weather that day, the games had to be postponed. For softball, it’s challenging to have good plays when the weather isn’t the best, especially in Plattsburgh where it’s not unusual to see snow in April. What first became a delayed game turned into a postponed one, once the lightning flashed that day. After the rescheduling, the softball team was at 8-14 and 4-6 in SUNYAC play. They totaled eight points in league play, as they are tied for fifth place with four doubleheaders left to play on the SUNYAC schedule.

After two more games, the game April 25 was canceled due to the weather again, this time the rain started earlier in the day.

“When games get canceled or postponed, if we can still practice in any way we do,” Maggiacomo said. “It is also a good time to catch up on homework and studying.”

The team has been through alot this season, but their goal is to finish the season strong no matter how much work it takes.

“I am proud that my teammates and I have kept fighting in close games. We play hard until the end,” Maggiacomo added.