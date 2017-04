Loading ... Loading ...

Pulling all-nighters is nothing new to college students. It seems like everyone in college is sleep deprived. Lack of sleep may impact students’ functionality, mood, health, safety and GPA, according to college.usatoday.com, a website for college students made by college students.

Getting a good amount of rest is needed for the body because it helps restore energy and fight off illness and fatigue, according to the University Health Center in Georgia.

Being sleep deprived is the norm in college. Not many students are able to get a full eight hours of sleep or more. On average, college students get about six to seven hours of sleep every night. Undergraduate college years are usually when students get the most insufficient sleep, according to the University Health Center in Georgia.

Calista Timmins, a sophomore double majoring in public relations and English literature and minoring in French and Journalism at Plattsburgh State, said she would get a full night’s rest about three days out of the week. Not only is Timmins double majoring and minoring, but she works two jobs and is taking six classes while trying to incorporate a social life.

The body trying to function with little to no sleep is like a zombie trying to concentrate. The body feels sluggish and it trudges its way throughout the day ineffectively.

“My body feels brutal, I drink a lot of coffee,” Timmins said. “I just feel dead and drained, and I lack energy.”

When sleep deprived, the brain cannot function properly.

“The body’s performance declines by 25 percent. The obvious signs of sleep deprivation are excessive yawning, sleepiness and irritability,” according to healthline.com, a website known for giving information on health issues.

Every semester, there is a time period where everyone gets sick. When people don’t get enough sleep, their immune system gets weaker.

“Sometimes I feel like I am not moving as fast as I could,” said Naomi Acosta a sophomore double majoring in public relations and anthropology at PSUC.

According to healthline.com: “When you’re sleeping, your immune system produces protective cytokines and infection-fighting antibodies and cells. It uses these tools to fight off foreign substances like bacteria and viruses. These cytokines and other protective substances also help you sleep, giving the immune system more energy to defend against illness.”

Some students who suffer from sleep deprivation can still function normally for certain period of time.

“I actually function pretty well,” Lauren Nadel, a sophomore majoring in public relations and minoring in journalism and marketing said. “I am mentally so tired but I am physically up.”

“I can’t stop moving at school,”Nadel said.

Sleep deprivation usually comes around midterm week and around the end of the semester. That is where the stress-levels get higher.

“I get sleep deprived around midterms,” said Timmins. “Now that we are starting to creep to the end of the year by the next week and a half I know it’s going to all kick in.”

If getting a full eight hours of sleep is not on the menu, do not fret because there are some hacks that will help you stay awake.

“Once I get food, and I go to the gym, that boosts my energy,” Acosta said. “The gym is my outlet.”

If you’re feeling sleepy during class, try to get up and walk around, eat a healthy snack to boost your energy, switch tasks to stimulate your mind or drink water to reduce tiredness. When in class try not to slouch because it makes your body even more tired, according to webmd.com, a website that provides valuable health information.

