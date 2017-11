Loading ... Loading ...

People often have busy days that can alter their sleep pattern, which can then lead to poor performance at work and school. Studies has shown a correlation between lack of sleep and Alzheimer’s, according to CNN.

College students generally overlook the importance of sleep because of the massive workload that they have. Sleep is essential for anybody regardless if they are students, parents or professors.

The Alzheimer’s Association, the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research, defines Alzheimer’s as a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior, according to their website alz.org. This website also includes that the symptoms usually develop slowly and get worse over time, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

Alzheimers.net explained a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which indicates that insufficient sleep is a public health epidemic. It also explains that an estimated 50-70 million U.S. adults have sleep or wakefulness disorder, which can affect daily functioning, such as driving and overall mental health and long-term well-being.

PSUC sophomore psychology major Alyssa Koutellos explained effects of living with someone with Alzheimer. Between being away from home and being scared of being forgotten when she visits, Alzheimer’s affects her from 362 miles away.

“I try to call my grandma as often as I can but there’s not much to talk about,” she explained. “She doesn’t remember what she does during the week or she would keep asking me the same questions.”

Koutellos explained the hardships of growing up in an environment like that where her grandma would have to constantly call her and ask where she was because she hasn’t seen her.

“It makes it more difficult because I know my mom is dealing with alone and she already has a lot on her plate,” Koutellos said. “I contemplated dropping out or transferring because I now my mom needs the help but at the same time I know how important it is for me to finish school.”

Because Alzheimer runs in Koutellos family, she takes measure to ensure that she gets enough sleep, exercise and try to do word puzzles to keep her mind active and aware.

“From the perspective of my grandma I can feel the frustration when she realized she forget something so quickly because she spent almost all her life trying to prevent it from happening, Koutellos said.

Alz.org provides statistics on how dire the situation of Alzheimer is. It states that it can kill more that breast and prostate cancer. Every one in three senior dies from Alzheimer. Also, 35 percent of caregivers for people with Alzheimer reports that their health has gotten worse due to care responsibilities. These statistics provided by the website were updated in in 2017 so one can conclude that it is accurate.

