Ski, snowboard hits the slopes

By: Ella Bard

In northern New York, nestled between the Adirondack mountains and Lake Champlain, sits Plattsburgh. Known for its cold, snowy winters that last most of the school year, one club on campus has taken full advantage of these conditions.

The Ski and Snowboard club has been active at SUNY Plattsburgh for almost as long as the campus has stood. Described as “a campus community dedicated to skiers, snowboarders and winter enthusiasts,” the club has been one of the more popular on campus in the past.

President Nick Lawler has been a part of the club since 2018 and encourages potential members to join whether they’re “learning how to ski or board, a die hard shredder or anything in between.”

The club takes regular trips to local mountains and has a variety of events throughout the year to stay active even when snow isn’t on the ground.

“Ski and Snowboard club is a great way to meet new people with similar interests as you. We also offer a discounted season pass for Whiteface, Gore and Belleayre in the fall semester. It’s a crazy good deal and we highly recommend taking advantage of it,” Treasurer Stephanie Kozloski, said.

The club will host its first Adventure Film Festival at the end of April.

“This event will showcase all the cool outdoor activities students are up to. Students can send in videos of them skiing, snowboarding, hiking, rock climbing, kayaking, slackline and any other cool adventures they’ve been on,” Lawler said.

Submissions can be sent to psuskiandsnowboard@gmail.com.

In the fall before winter starts, the club hosts an event titled “Rail Jam.” Truckloads of snow are brought in and spread out on Memorial Hill and club members volunteer time to smooth out a course and craft jumps. On the day of the event, Plattsburgh students come to compete.

“It’s a super fun event where skiers and riders compete and get to show off their skills on park elements,” Kozloski said.

Rail Jam was not able to happen due to logistical issues this past fall. However, plans are being laid out to host it again this upcoming school year.

The Ski and Snowboarding club also hosts informative presentations.

“Last semester we had a backcountry safety presentation by Expeditionary Studies Professor Casey Henley,” Kozloski said.

Johnah Gray, a first year member, attended the presentation and found the information helpful for accessing the backcountry.

The Ski and Snowboard Club also hosted a Beginner’s Day at Titus Mountain. This year it was held Feb. 12.

“It was great to see everyone bond and enjoy trying something new that can be scary and intimidating,” Kozloski said. “Titus gives us discount lift tickets that include a lesson and rentals that can be purchased as well. It’s a great way to try something new and maybe find a new passion. You don’t have to be a beginner to attend either, everyone is welcome whether it’s your first time or thousandth time.”

The club is always welcoming in new members regardless of their experience level. Currently the club has around 40 members and is always looking for more.

“I knew a few people that I would go out snowboarding with, but the club has really expanded my community,” Gray said.

For anyone hoping to meet new people, explore new regions of the North Country or wanting to just hit the slopes, reach out to the email listed above, or on their Instagram @psu.ssc.