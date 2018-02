Loading ... Loading ...

A couple weeks ago, the groundhog saw his shadow, and everyone knows what that means. We will, unfortunately, be seeing six more weeks of winter.

Even though we are all sick of the snow, it gives us the excuse to cuddle in bed with our comfiest blankets and some hot chocolate and to start a new television show to binge watch.

Let’s be honest, we all know that Saturdays in college are devoted to Netflix anyway.

There are a lot of things to consider when looking for a new show. You have to figure what type of show you are looking for. This can be the hardest part. Are you looking for comedy? Thriller? Drama? Sci-fi?

After figuring out what type of show you want to watch, I recommend starting one with already five or six seasons. This way you’re not finishing the show in one day instead of a couple of weeks.

If you haven’t seen the show “Shameless”, then you’re out of the loop. This show is currently available on Netflix and Showtime and is the perfect show to watch if you’re looking for both comedy and drama. There are seven seasons that last about an hour long each. The show follows a family, the Gallaghers, and their crazy lives.

Another show to get into if you’re looking for a little thrill is “American Horror Story”. This is also available on Netflix with six seasons. This anthology show creates a new horror scenario every season. For example, there is a season about an insane asylum and another season about the circus.

If by any chance you don’t have a Netflix subscription, Hulu offers good television shows as well. Hulu has television shows that are currently on air right now and offer them to stream the next day. As college kids, we don’t like to spend a lot of money. If you have a premium student subscription to Spotify(it’s only $5), then you also get a free Hulu subscription.

“This is Us” is one of the best shows on television right now. It only has two seasons currently but it is still worth watching. This show follows the Pearson family and their not so perfect lives. Every episode of this dramatic show will make you cry, but craving for more.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is a Hulu original show based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. It’s set in a dystopian world where women who are considered fertile are taken as maids for rich families to birth children for them. There is currently only one season of the show but the second season is scheduled to be released on April 25.

If you’re trying to watch a comedy with short episodes and a lot of seasons, Hulu and Netflix offer a bunch.

Hulu has “Seinfeld” with seven seasons, “Parks and Recreation” with seven seasons “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” with 12 seasons and “Family Guy” with 16 seasons.

Netflix has “That 70’s Show” with eight seasons, “Friends” with ten seasons, “The Office” with ten seasons and “New Girl” with five seasons.

If you can’t find anything interesting on either Netflix and Hulu and you’re willing to spend $14.99 a month, then I would give HBO Go a try.

HBO Go offers the wildly popular show “Game of Thrones” and the popular comedy show “Silicon Valley”.

Yes, the snow is horrible but thankfully there are so many streaming sites and great television shows that help us to shortly forget the weather outside.

