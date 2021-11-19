Issue 9 Sex and the SUNY

Sex and the SUNY collects stories about funny, gross, and just plain memorable juicy experiences on campus. If you want your story to be featured, submit it anonymously at cardinalpointsonline.com.
So I saw someone submitted their sex playlist last week and I thought I’d maybe submit mine too….I think it’s pretty good.
Fly As Me – Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak
I Want You Back – Jackson 5
Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal – MJ
L$D – A$AP Rocky
Kiss and Make Up – Blackpink
All I Do is Win – DJ Khaled
Dior – Pop Smoke
Toxic – Britney Spears
Oops I Did It Again – Britney Spears
Ribs – Lorde
Surrender – Cheap Trick
Claws – Charli XCX
Earfquake – Tyler the Creator
Sorry – Justin Bieber
Ps and Qs- Lil Uzi Vert
Antidote – Travis Scott
Can’t Tell Me Nothing – Kanye
Summer Bummer – Lana Del Rey
No Love – Eminem, Lil Wayne
NO DIXIE DAMELIO
Hate Being Sober – Chief Keef
Blinding Lights – Weeknd
1980s Horror Film – Wallows
Ivy – Frank Ocean
Chanel – Frank Ocean
Hot Girl Bummer – Laplander
Hard Times – Paramore
Tongue Tied – Grouplove
B.OB. – OutKast
Redbone – Childish Gambino
Mixed Personalities – YNW Melly
Isn’t She Lovely – Stevie Wonder
Cola – Lana Del Rey
No Hands – Waka Flocka Flame
Lollipop – Lil Wayne
XS – Rina Sawayama
This Could Be Us – Rae Sremmurd
Cocoa Butter Kisses – Chance the Rapper
Treasure – Bruno Mars
Steal My Girl – One Direction
The Less I Know the Better – Tame Impala
Don’t Stop Believing – Journey