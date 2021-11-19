Issue 9 Sex and the SUNY

Monday, November 29, 2021
Sex and the SUNY collects stories about funny, gross, and just plain memorable juicy experiences on campus. If you want your story to be featured, submit it anonymously at cardinalpointsonline.com.

 

So I saw someone submitted their sex playlist last week and I thought I’d maybe submit mine too….I think it’s pretty good.

 

Fly As Me – Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak

 

I Want You Back – Jackson 5

 

Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal – MJ

 

L$D – A$AP Rocky

 

Kiss and Make Up – Blackpink

 

All I Do is Win – DJ Khaled

 

Dior – Pop Smoke

 

Toxic – Britney Spears

 

Oops I Did It Again – Britney Spears

 

Ribs – Lorde

 

Surrender – Cheap Trick

 

Claws – Charli XCX

 

Earfquake – Tyler the Creator

 

Sorry – Justin Bieber

 

Ps and Qs- Lil Uzi Vert

 

Antidote – Travis Scott

 

Can’t Tell Me Nothing – Kanye

 

Summer Bummer – Lana Del Rey

 

No Love – Eminem, Lil Wayne

 

NO DIXIE DAMELIO

 

Hate Being Sober – Chief Keef

 

Blinding Lights – Weeknd

 

1980s Horror Film – Wallows

 

Ivy – Frank Ocean

 

Chanel – Frank Ocean

 

Hot Girl Bummer – Laplander

 

Hard Times – Paramore

 

Tongue Tied – Grouplove

 

B.OB. – OutKast

 

Redbone – Childish Gambino

 

Mixed Personalities – YNW Melly

 

Isn’t She Lovely – Stevie Wonder

 

Cola – Lana Del Rey

 

No Hands – Waka Flocka Flame

 

Lollipop – Lil Wayne

 

XS – Rina Sawayama

 

This Could Be Us – Rae Sremmurd

 

Cocoa Butter Kisses – Chance the Rapper

 

Treasure – Bruno Mars

 

Steal My Girl – One Direction

 

The Less I Know the Better – Tame Impala

 

Don’t Stop Believing – Journey

