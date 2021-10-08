Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Sex and the SUNY Issue 4

Nghi To / Cardinal Points

Looonng story short: I’ve been in love with the same guy for about four years. We both had staggered relationships during that time, but I could never fully fall in love with anyone else. When we were both finally single, we started talking (again). Now…things are good 🙂 idk what’s gonna happen…but I really missed him and I’m really happy. (Also yeah the sex is great 12/10)

My favorite music to have on during sex include Daft Punk, Doja Cat, the Ramones, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Julian Casablancas, Nicki Minaj, the Rolling stones, and Dixie d’amelio. Other ppl pls post ur favorite music recommendations. I can make a public spotify playlist for all of us

Hey everyone, good hygiene isn’t just about showering. Pls brush your teeth before you hook up w someone. I was making out w this person and their breath was so bad it smelled like fish and chips. Complete turn-off. Pls brush your teeth and use moutnwash

Had a girl over in my dorm while watching Squid Game. We got busy but the show was so good I told her I had to take a break. and then I watched two full episodes while she waited. She was hot but the show was too damn good

