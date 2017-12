Loading ... Loading ...

About 40 people attended Plattsburgh’s Student Association’s last meeting of the semester Wednesday night, which culminated in a two-hour discussion on budget issues and club statuses.

Campus clubs Hope in Africa, which seeks to support African NGOs and raise awareness of issues in African communities; Active Minds, a chapter of a national conference committed to addressing student mental health issues; and SUNY Plattsburgh Cares, which aims to bring the conversation about social issues such as sexual assault, racism and LGBTQ rights close to home; were each granted provisional status.

An audit of the Student Association’s finances from 2016 and 2017 had been finished and came back “completely clean,” announced Vice President of Student Affairs Bryan Hartman.

SA Senator Danish Rai and SA President Vrinda Vrinda presented the final order of business for the night.

The duo proposed allotting $2,000 to organize activities for the estimated 50 to 70 students who will remain in Plattsburgh over the winter break.

Rai, who spent last year’s winter in Plattsburgh, described the break as “total isolation,” despite over 200 students also remaining during the time, according to Housing and Residence Life’s Trisha Pellerin.

Rai suggested organizing weekly events such a snow tubing, a bowling night, a potluck dinner and a New Year’s Eve trip to Burlington, VT, for students.

After much debate, senators approved the motion.

Each senator gave parting statements and thanks to their fellow association members for a great year.

Speaker of the Senate Joe Lewis slammed his gavel one final time.

“Forty meetings later, this is my last adjournment,” he said.

