SA wraps up semester with resolutions

The Plattsburgh State Student Association held its final meeting of the semester in the Cardinal Lounge of the Angell College Center at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

PSUC senior Chelsea Green presented the “Green Index” which is a rewritten version of the Legislation Index penned by the 47th legislation’s Executive Vice President Steven Heath. Heath wrote, documented and organized all of the legislation from the first legislation to the 47th.

“My job was to pick up where he left off,” Green said. “I am going to rewrite the current index for the 54th [legislation] onward and setting the foundation for the future legislations. It will highlight where we are as a student association.”

The SA passed a summer budget proposal by PSUC Finance Board Vice President Shiyiheeim Nartey-Tokoli. The budget pertains to summer allocations of student activity that decreases the current budget from $28,938.80 to $28,935.00.

The SA approved Student Bill #4, which calls for the elimination of executive bylaws, student bills and other bylaws before the beginning of the 54th legislation. The bill will become effective when signed by the speaker of the senate.

Student Bill #5 was approved by the SA senate. The bill calls for a new phone/video meeting policy for the SA. This bill stemmed from a problem faced this semester, of having to call important last-minute meetings but inability to reach quorum. With the new policy, meetings over the phone will allow the SA to conduct important meetings more efficiently.

The SA approved Resolution #5, a call to honor and recognize Keith Tyo, director of communications and President John Ettling’s chief of staff, who annnounced his retirement this semester.

“On behalf of the students of this institution who have studied here throughout the time Keith Tyo served as the director of communications and chief of staff, we are forever indebted to him and his 22 years of service to our college,” the resolution said, written by SA President Jessica Falace and Executive Vice President Kristin Berkey .

The SA also approved Resolution #6, which will similarly honor University Police Chief Jerry Lottie, who also announced his retirement.

“Students have appreciated his dedication and service to the college,” Falace said.

In other closing events, Active Minds was approved for permanent status as an organization on campus. Active Minds is a club for those who have been affected by suicide or suicidal thoughts.

The Young Democratic Socialists of America was approved for permanent status. YDSA President Gwen Sagliocca said the club was planning to hold collaboration events with groups like Black Onyx: The Black Student Union and the National Association for Black Accountants.

The Literature Club was approved for up to $120 for new books to discuss. Their next book will be “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline.

The SA will resume meetings in the fall.

