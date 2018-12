Loading ... Loading ...

The Plattsburgh State Student Association passed a Resolution #4: the request for the PSUC administration to recognize Black Solidarity Day as a holiday.

PSUC Vice President of Finance Shiyiheeim Nartey-Tokoli proposed the resolution with the hopes of PSUC students learning its importance.

“[PSUC] has often spoken about how much they appreciate diversity,” Nartey-Tokoli said. “In order for [students of color] to feel comfortable and appreciated, we have to recognize all holidays.”

In 1969, African American activist Carlos E. Russell designated Black Solidarity Day as the Monday before Election Day so African Americans could stand together in solidarity to show their economic and social value.

Russell permitted no African-American commercial activity during the holiday, such as shopping or using public transit. Nartey-Tokoli is hoping the administration will allow students an excused absence if they wish to miss classes for Black Solidarity Day.

In other events, Vice President of Planned Parenthood Generation Ryann Senzon and PSUC senior Hunter Sartwell were approved as associate justices for the Student Court after being nominated by the current PSUC Chief Justice Dylan Spencer.

“When a senate member or executive has a question about constitutional legislations, they come to us and ask questions,” Senzon said.

The campus Star Wars Club was approved for provisional status by the Senate.

The club will be for students who enjoy science-fiction along with conversations about video games. The club will try to collaborate with similar clubs like PSUC’s Arcadia.

The SA will resume its meetings during the spring semester.

Email Mataeo Smith at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com