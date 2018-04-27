SA ticks off tasks to tackle before semester’s close, moves forward

Loading ... Loading ...

The length of the Plattsburgh State Student Association’s 11th session was short, but its to-do list is not.

Senator Lily Crosman is working with College Auxiliary Services to improve campus food options and encourage recycling on campus and will participate in today’s Waste Warriors campaign at Clinton Dining Hall. Though this year’s project rebranded from its former title, Project Clean Plate, the premise is the same.

“We do it every semester in Clinton to cut down on the waste in dining halls because a lot is thrown out,” Crosman said. “All the scraps [from the day] are put into trash bags and weighed at the end of the day.”

Crosman added that next semester, students could see an even greater variety of diet options from changes to existing menus to the addition of a halal street food-esque location.

Last night, the executive council held a special meeting in the Amnesty Room of the Angell College Center to discuss budget concerns and the idea of forming a concert committee, following bubbling interest from students in bringing a major artist to campus.

SA President Jessica Falace said the SUNY Board of Trustees will meet later this week to vote on the resolution she and Executive Vice President Kristin Berkey presented at the SUNY SA Conference on April 7. The resolution, if passed, would amend the SUNY Display of the Flag Policy to allow the hoistings of flags meaningful to individual campuses across the state.

Falace is also a member of the newly formed PSUC Social Justice Task Force, which held its second meeting last night.

“We’re trying to form the idea of, ‘What is social justice?’” Falace said.

The members of the team are now figuring out how to deal with the sudden death of Educational Opportunity Program Director Kyla Relaford, who was an integral voice during the string of protests and sparks of activism that ignited the PSUC campus earlier this year.

“She pushed forward so much with social justice and so much positivity that it’s a huge loss for us,” Falace said.

Email Rebecca Natale at news@cardinalpointsonline.com