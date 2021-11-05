SA approves financial aid

Katie Kallamni

As the fall semester is nearly completed, the spring semester calendar is being made “with more events and trips planned for students,” Student Association Senator Linette Linares said. The SA Memorial Scholarship was approved for next semester for students in financial need, as well as the budget plan for the following year which greatly resembles the current just over a million dollar SA budget.

Weekly painting nights are set to commence soon, more information will be posted accordingly. Coordinator for the Arts Pilar Baladar is working with the art committee for new additions to our campus.

On Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there was a sit-in in front of the ACC for Black Solidarity Day. This will be the first event for Black Solidarity Day since SUNY Plattsburgh has recognized this day as a holiday. Kelci Henn, SA compliance officer, introduced herself and gave a presentation on her connections and resources within the school.

On Nov. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., the Lambda Theta Alpha Latina Sorority will be hosting a recruitment gingerbread house building in the Cardinal Lounge. Students can attend the women’s hockey match against Norwich University at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. The women’s basketball team will be taking on SUNY Cobleskill Nov. 12 in Memorial Hall at 5 p.m.