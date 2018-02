Loading ... Loading ...

Am I single? Yes.

Am I ashamed of that? No.

I am confident to say that I’m living a happy life fulfilled with friends and family. Who needs a boyfriend to have fun?

Being single is really not as bad as some people think. Without being in a relationship, you have more freedom and more time to focus on yourself. That’s actually enough for me to celebrate being single.

It’s cuffing season, but who really wants to be cuffed? I don’t mean that being in a relationship is bad or something. What I’m trying to say is you still can live a perfect life without a boyfriend or a girlfriend. Never rush or look for something. I always tell myself that, “The best thing happens when you least expect it.”

Being single also means you can spend more time with your friends and your family. Is Saturday for the boys? No way. To me, my whole weekend is for my lovely girl friends. Dolling up, hanging with my girls and then going out together are enough for me to live my life. I always have so much fun.

Being single is when I have time to take care of and focus on myself. I am a full-time college student with a non-stop workload. I also have a bunch of stuff to keep up with such as my sorority, my club and all of my hobbies.

Another reason to celebrate being single is that it’s OK to have high standards for anything and refuse to settle for something less than you deserve. Always remind yourself that it’s better to be alone than being in a wrong relationship as well. A toxic relationship is unhealthy for your mind, your body and your soul. Be picky about who you choose to be with, especially when it comes to your loved one. You will thank me later.

You are still young. Being in a relationship or not doesn’t matter that much, and it should not change the quality of your life.

No matter what status you are in right now, you still have to love yourself and enjoy the life. If you are taken, enjoy each moment with your loved one. If you are single, remember that there are millions of ways to do and reasons to enjoy your life. Look around. You have your friends. You have your family. What else do you need?

I am single, and I am proud to say that. I’m living my best life right now, and so are you. Hit your friends up, or call your mommy if you haven’t done that for a long time. You are surrounded by many other people who care and love you. Don’t let small things discourage you.

Email Hilly Nguyen at fuse@cardinalpointsonline.com