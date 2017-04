Loading ... Loading ...

Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, better known as Joey Badass (Bada$$), supplied his listeners with the highly-anticipated, “All Amerikkkan Bada$$”. This is his latest body of work since his debut album, “B4DA$$ (Before Da Money)”, which he dropped on his 20th birthday in 2015.

The 12-track album contains strong messages throughout, which he elaborates in an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 Apple Radio.

“As a young black musician, I was feeling connected to a lot of the things you would see on the news,” he said.

Joey starts his politically conscious album with the lyrics, “Now, what’s freedom to you? Let’s talk about it, take a minute, and think it through,” in the track,“ Good Morning Amerikkka”. By asking that question, he sets the tone for the rest of what’s to come. Throughout the rest of the album, he answers that question and talks about what freedom is to him compared to what freedom really is.

As a musician, he felt responsible to bring awareness to certain situations and the day-to-day struggles that black Americans continue to go through in society.

“Everything that I talk about is things that I strongly feel should be spoken about,” he said. “I felt really close to it all.”

Musically, Joey has orchestrated an authentic, organic style and sound that he has been envisioning for years. To add more flavor to the raw production and use of live instruments, Joey stuck to his roots and featured artists such as J. Cole, Styles P, Schoolboy Q, and Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies and more.

Prior to its release April 7, Joey had already released “Devastated”, “Land of The Free”, and “Rockabye Baby”, to give his listeners a preview of what was to come. Despite the album having only nine new songs to name, it is a prime example of quality rather than quantity.

Sticking to his roots, the sounds are similar to his previous album. However, with the added resources on production, along with the overall thought and message at hand, this album is on another level.

Joey ends the album with one of his personal favorites, “Amerikkkan Idol”, which keeps up with the theme of other track titles and the album name, which contain the use of a triple-k in “America.” This is because Joey often compares America today to how America was when the Ku-Klux-Klan was around and how sometimes the government may have similar mentalities.

The album has been climbing the charts ever since its release, as it now ranks number two on iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap albums, and eighth overall out of all genres.

Success isn’t anything new to the 22-year-old, as this album only more solidifies his embodiment in the hip-hop and rap environment, while he continues to push to be one of the best and most influential rappers to have ever lived.

