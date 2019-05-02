RADIUS hosts prom, celebrates

RADIUS, a part of the Title IX which stands for reinvigorating, advocacy, diversity, intersectionality, understanding and self- love, gave students the opportunity to relive, or redo, their high school prom at Plattsburgh State.

“This is like our fun hoorah for the semester, but the underlying purpose, which we always acknowledge, is that this is to shine a light on the fact that a lot of students here or anywhere throughout the country, are not allowed to go to their own high school prom with who they choose,” Violence Prevention Education and Outreach Coordinator for Title IX Zyaijah Nadler said. “So this is recreating that night that a lot of people didn’t get to enjoy, because prom is one of those high school dreams. You see it on TV, you see it in movies, so being able to recreate that and live it the way you want to live it.”

This is the second year RADIUS has hosted the prom. Jacob Avery, assistant director for the Center for Student Involvement, said about 250 people attended last year’s prom when they were initially planning on 50 to 75 people.

“With all the challenges in the spring of 2018, prom turned into a great way to end it and a way to relieve the stress,” Avery said.

The prom was also for those who couldn’t afford to go to their prom and get a second chance at it. Prom attire was collected through donations, so that anyone could go into the Title IV office and pick up something to wear.

There was even a prom court chosen by the PSUC community. Anyone could nominate up to 3 faculty members, staff or students along with a brief description of why they should be on court. The aim was not to start a popularity contest but to recognize impressive leaders.

“There are no winners, no prom king or queen because of what were promoting,” Avery said.

The theme of the prom was Hollywood, and it took place last night from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Warren Ballroom of the Angell College Center. Tickets were free for students and $8 for the general public.

“Go in expecting a party,” Nadler said. “An area where it’s you, yourself, doing what you want to do.”

Like this: Like Loading...