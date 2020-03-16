PSU’s emergency fund available for students in need

With the move to distance learning possibly imposing inconvenience and hardship to some students, Plattsburgh State’s emergency fund could help those in need.

“It’s for things like: you can’t afford your textbooks, a student’s car breaks down, they need to get home but don’t have transportation suddenly, there’s a fire — all kinds of things,” Michele Carpentier, assistant vice president for Enrollment and Student Success, said.

Students can email Carpentier at carpenmm@plattsburgh.edu or Administrative Assistant Terry Lacey at laceytl@plattsburgh.edu for a form they can fill out explaining why they would need to tap into PSU’s emergency fund.

The amount a student can receive is on a case-by-case basis, Carpentier said. Although she said they try not to let someone go over $1,000.

“We have so many students and not so much money,” she said. “It depends on the case the student has.”

PSU’s Alumni Association funds half of the emergency fund while the Student Association also chips in, but Carpentier said it’s mostly funded by alumni donors.

Usually, Carpentier said, the emergency fund is about $15,000 to $20,000 in any given year.

Students can find other resources and campus news from PSU as it continues to transition to distance learning at plattsburgh.edu/coronavirus.

Email Fernando Alba at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com

