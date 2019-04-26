PSUC wins first home game

The Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team continued its first season as it played two games this past week. The Cardinals (2-14) were on the road last Saturday to take on the Fredonia Blue Devils (4-12) in conference play, they then played against Castleton University (5-10) in front of its home crowd in a non-conference game.

PSUC fought hard against the blue devils, being down four at the end of the first half. The Cards were able to catch fire in the second half by scoring two unanswered goals in the first six minutes.

Even though they played a strong half and outscored the Blue Devils 8-5, the Cards fell just short as they were defeated 13-12.

PSUC head coach Julia Decker said the team’s desire to win fueled the second half run.

“We wanted that game. Even going into it, [it was] a game that we were looking forward to on our schedule with them being one of the weaker teams in the conference. We really wanted to get a win there and be competitive and play our best game going into last Saturday,” Decker said. “We got in a hole early and definitely battled back in the second half. We showed a ton of grit and heart.”

PSUC sophomore attacker/midfielder Frankie Porcaro led all scorers with four goals. She scored two goals in each half.

The Cards looked to build on Saturday’s performance against Castleton University at home.

PSUC started the game striking first by scoring two goals. They then gave up seven unanswered goals. To end the first half, the Cards scored five unanswered goals to even the score.

In the second half, PSUC scored early. The game went back and forth until the last eight minutes, where the Cards were able to score three straight-goals and pull away. PSUC defeated the spartans 17-15 for its second win of the season and its first home game ever.

Porcaro was the leading scorer in this game, scoring seven goals. This was also a career and season high.

PSUC junior attacker/defender Russia Boles said the team was motivated from their previous game.

“We knew we could win the game against Fredonia. Sadly, we didn’t. We lost by one, and I think that really motivated us to make sure we dominated in the game against Castleton and make sure we got the win,” Boles said. “We stayed so positive before and during the game, and we were excited about this game. That and we were really strategic and took care of the ball.”

The Cards dominated the ground balls 29-19 and took over on the draw controls 18-16.

PSUC junior attacker Katelyn Mcglauflin said they look to continue being positive headed into their final game of the season against the Buffalo State Bengals.

“I think we will be able to start the game on a really positive note considering that we just won,” she said. “I think we are on a winner’s high, so hopefully it will play into working together and staying positive.”

Its Senior Day this Saturday as the Cards look to end their inaugural season with another win as they are at home taking on Buffalo State (6-9).

