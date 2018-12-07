PSUC stays perfect in NEWHL start

Loading ... Loading ...

The Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team looked to start up a new win-streak this weekend after losing to No. 1 Adrian College, and beating No. 3 Elmira, placing third in the Panther/Cardinal Classic.

The Cardinals (9-1-0, 6-0-0) took on SUNY Oswego (5-2-1, 3-2-1) for a Friday-Saturday double header on enemy territory. The Lakers got off to a hot start this season, placing themselves right behind PSUC in the NEWHL standings.

Goaltender Kassi Abbott continued her dominant start to the season by stopping all 22 shots that came at her in the first game of the weekend. Sophomore forward Kaitlin Drew-Mead got the scoring started for the Cards six minutes into the first period, followed by a goal from Japanese native Moe Tsukimoto.

Tsukimoto also recorded two assists during the game.

The scoring picked up right where it left off in the second with goals from captain Courtney Moriarty, who also had two assists and Annie Katonka, who also added an assist. PSUC would hold its stance in the third and finish the game victorious, beating the Lakers 4-0.

The second day was a clinic for the Cards, both offensive and defensive, posting 48 shots as opposed to the Lakers’ 10. PSUC stayed strong on the face-off as well, winning 36 draws to Oswego’s 17.

Oswego struck first early, but the Cards struck back with less than a minute to go in the period, thanks to freshman Hannah Rose’s power play goal.

Once again, PSUC picked up right where they left off, this time Katonka scoring only six seconds into the second period. The scoring continued for the Cards in the period, as Katonka recorded her second goal of the night on the power play.

Tsukimoto contributed to the scoring barrage with her second goal of the weekend, also on the power play.

Sophomore forward Madison Walker collected a goal and an assist on two shots.

The third period seemed more quiet, with Rose scoring her second of the game five minutes in, this proved to be the game-winning goal as PSUC leaves Oswego with another win, this time by a score of 6-1.

The Cards played back here at the Plattsburgh State Field House on Wednesday night, taking on Morrisville State College. Prior to the game, Morrisville ranked third in the Colonial Hockey Conference.

PSUC came out strong right from the first draw, scoring twice in four minutes.

Mackenzie Millen shook around the Morrisville defense to beat goaltender Karoline Arvik gloveside. Katonka followed, jamming home a goal shortly after.

Later in the period, Rose fired a slapshot that slipped from Arvik’s glove and into the back of the net. The Cards finished the first period up 30-5 in shots-on-goal.

PSUC continued its offensive showcase, opening up the second period with a goal off the stick of Taylor Whitney. Katonka recorded her second goal shortly after, followed by Tsukimoto getting in on the action with her own goal. Millen scored the final goal to push the Cards over Morrisville 7-1.

Coach Kevin Houle was happy with his team’s two goal start.

“It’s what you want to do,” Houle said. “Lots of energy and lots of shot on net is how we want to come out.”

Houle wants to keep this offensive momentum up going against some tough opponents coming up on the schedule.

“It’s our style of play; it’s what we practice every day,” Houle said. “You can’t score if you don’t get pucks on net. It allows you to get those rebound and ugly goals, which we did well with tonight.”

PSUC will play tonight against Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Trinity (2-3) sits in eighth place in the NESCAC standings. Tonight’s game will mark the Cards’ last of the semester.

They will return to action on Jan. 6 in Northfield, Vermont, in the East-West Hockey Classic.

PSUC will try to get their revenge against Adrian (11-1) in the first game, then will play either Elmira (5-1-1) or Norwich (8-2) in the second.

Email Jack Flood at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com