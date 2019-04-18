PSUC loses three of four in SUNYAC play

This past weekend, Plattsburgh State played back-to-back doubleheaders against SUNY Fredonia and Buffalo State. Despite some defensive errors made last week by the Cardinals, the team looks forward with optimism. Senior Jennifer Groat beat the previous hitting record with 186 hits after the Fredonia game.

On Saturday, PSUC played its first doubleheader against Fredonia. The Cards offense was on fire all weekend with some powerful plays. Senior Amy Glashoff recorded a double and a season-high of seven putouts during the Fredonia game.

The overall weekend batting average for PSUC was .327. Some of the most active players of the weekend were: Jennifer Groat, Kaitlyn Preiss, Amy Glashoff, Frannie Merkel, Bella Spadinger and Haleigh Agans.

“We hit the ball very well this week,” Glashoff said. “Everyone throughout the line up was producing runs and getting on base.”

PSUC won the first game on Saturday 7-2, but lost the second game with the end score being 9-10. The game went into extra inning where Fredonia was able to score one run, while the Cards were unable to score giving the Blue Devils the win.

During the Fredonia double header, a PSUC record was broken by senior Jennifer Groat. She finished Saturday with 186 career hits, surpassing the old record of 185 by Amy Woo.

Woo set this record during her time at PSUC during 2007-2010. She tied the record with a bunt and in the same inning, broke the record with a two-run single. She also earned her 100th RBI during the Buffalo State games.

“It’s definitely really great knowing that I was able to accomplish such a great thing in four years,” Groat said. “It’s even better knowing I am able to help my team by doing what I am doing.”

On top of breaking the hitting record, it was also Senior Day. There are four seniors on the Cards’ team this year, including: Groat, Kaitlyn Preiss, Amy Glashoff and Anna Fisher.

In between their double-header, the underclassmen and coaches recognized their talented seniors.

“It was awesome. Our underclassmen spoiled us, so we felt special,” Preiss said.

Scoring 7-4 on Sunday, PSUC won its first game against Buffalo State, but lost the second again with a score of 12-5. In both doubleheaders this weekend, the Cards struggled fielding the ball in the second games of both series.

“I think we made a lot of errors,” Preiss said. “Our bats were working and we hit really well this weekend, but we need to just clean up our defense.”

During the second game against the Bengals the Cards had a tough time on the field. They made quite a few errors in the field, which ultimately cost them the game.

“I think we played really well in the first games of both series,” Groat said. “In the second games, we definitely gave the other teams those wins.”

Groat also hit her 100th RBI this past weekend during the Buffalo doubleheader. She is now the fourth woman to accomplish this during her four years at PSUC.

She is completely humble about both of her accomplishments and is happy about doing her thing and helping her team along the way.

Junior Frannie Merkel scored a season-high of two doubles during the first game against the Bengals.

She came onto the team this year for the first time playing softball competitively since high school. She said that she was nervous joining the team, but her coaches and teammates picked her up and have not stopped supporting her.

“I kind of was handed a great group of people,” Merkel said talking about her supportive teammates and coaches.

PSUC played a doubleheader against the Oswego State Lakers Tuesday, which was a rescheduled game from March 29.

The Cards lost both games against the Lakers tallying 9-4 which ended the first game early in the sixth inning. The second game was closer with a final score of 4-2.

PSUC had a hard time getting people on base, which was a big change from the weekend. The high of both games against SUNY Oswego was a double earned by Groat.

The Cards will fight back for their place in the SUNYAC tournament this upcoming week.

The team hits the road today, going to SUNY Oneonta for a doubleheader. PSUC will also travel to SUNY New Paltz tomorrow.

“I think that we are capable of taking two from each team this week,” Preiss said. “We just have to execute our defense a little better and clean up our errors.”

