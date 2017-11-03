PSUC looks to learn from disappointing season

Loading ... Loading ...

The Plattsburgh State 03team finished up its season by losing its last two weekend sets of games.

On Oct. 20 the Cardinals fell to Oswego State 1-3 (20-25, 17-25, 25-23, 19-25), SUNY Oneonta 1-3 (20-25, 11-25, 25-17, 19-25) and Fredonia 0-3 (5-25, 12-25, 15-25) during the SUNYAC Pool Play held at Oneonta.

Last weekend, the Cards maintained their losing streak in the Vassar Tri-Match against Vassar College 0-3 (11-25, 5-25, 12-25) and John Jay College 1-3 (27-29, 25-17, 18-25, 21-25).

Head Coach Jake Bluhm attributed the losses to being down in numbers and competing against tough teams.

“When it’s a hard match the fault isn’t always with our team,” Bluhm said. “Some balls just didn’t fall our way in the end.”

As the season comes to a close, even though the Cardinals did not accomplish all of their goals, they are proud of the effort that was put forward.

Rachel Mennonna, a freshman outside hitter, said that even though the season was “rough”, the energy, heart and hard work that was shown in their last two games make her proud.

Bluhm, however, is most proud of the girls who committed to the team, dedicated themselves to the program and gave it their all continually.

The defining moment for the Cards was pulling out the win against Hartwick College on Sep. 16 despite suddenly losing their setter to an injury.

“I told the girls that if they won I would treat them to ice cream,” Bluhm said. “They got the ice cream, and they definitely earned it.”

Bluhm has stressed the team’s resilient nature and optimistic outlook despite all the difficulties that have affected them over the season.

“The girls faced many challenges this season but they never gave up,” Bluhm said.

Next season, Mennonna says there should be a stronger focus on establishing chemistry and team bonds.

“We have all the athletic skills,” Mennonna said. “Once we get the bond it will all come together.”

Chemistry has been a reoccurring focus for the Cards this season, being a priority for the team since the very first game against SUNY Canton on Sept. 1.

Bluhm wants to focus on working harder in the weight room next season and working as a cohesive unit.

“We want to establish a solid foundation,” Bluhm said. “We have a lot of new pieces coming in and we’ll see how they play into everything.”

The overall record of the volleyball team this season is 6-21, ending with a 10 game losing streak.

The team is going into next season with high hopes and a drive to do better.

“Plattsburgh volleyball isn’t huge,” Mennonna said. “We want to work to make it all that it could be.”

