PSUC downed by Potsdam and Clarkson

The Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team (1-10) were on the road for two games this past week. The Cardinals played Brockport (10-1) this past Saturday and Clarkson University (6-6) last Wednesday.

PSUC started the first half of the game against Brockport giving up 15 straight goals. They couldn’t get anything going in the second half giving up 8 more goals. The Cards were defeated 1-23.

Golden Eagles’ freshman attacker Allison Jennings led all scorers with five goals. Three of those goals were in the first half.

PSUC junior attacker Katelyn Mcglauflin scored the lone goal in the first half.

Head coach Julia Decker said the game plan was to defend the pace.

“With Brockport, our game plan was essentially the same,” Decker said. “They are a very good team and one of the top conference opponents. We worked hard on communication and defensive slides to cover their fast-paced, dynamic offense. We’ve struggled to maintain possession of the ball to get any offense going, and that was apparent in that game.”

The Cards were on the road again as they took on the Golden Knights this past Wednesday.

Decker gave the game plan for the game against the Golden Knights.

“Our plan was to continue building as a team and improve in the following areas: taking care of the ball, getting shots off quickly, defensive slides, communication and overall transition,“ Decker said,

PSUC could not set the tone early against the Golden Knights as they were defeated 2-24.

Golden Knights senior attacker/midfielder Jade Baytos led all scorers with four goals.

PSUC freshman attacker Emily Caoili scored two goals for the Cards.

This is the first year for the women’s lacrosse team and they are still learning how to play with each other.

Mcglauflin gave insight on her experience playing on the first year experience.

“I learned that hard work needs to be put in,” she said. “That every team has to start from the bottom and work their way to the top and the need to focus on the good things not the mistakes but to learn from them.”

Decker explained what she learned coaching a first-year team.

“We haven’t focused on wins and losses with this being our first year,” Decker said. “We are focused on individual skill development, offensive and defensive team principles and coming together as a team on and off the field. We have made this our focus along with establishing a positive and goal-minded team culture, which is what has contributed to our growth up to this point. “

PSUC looks to continue its growth as a team as they prepare for the next couple of games.

Mcglauflin explained how the team is preparing for their upcoming games.

“We just have to continue working hard in practice, running more plays and working with each other to everyone’s strengths,” she said.

The Cards will continue conference play as they are back home for one game this Saturday as they take on the Oswego State Lakers (5-4)

Decker gave the keys to secure a victory in that game.

“There are a million other details and small things that we are working at and improving upon daily,” Decker said. “We are focused on daily improvement. We are putting in the work on a daily basis to get better and not letting the outside noise affect our growth.”

Like this: Like Loading...