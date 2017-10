Loading ... Loading ...

In editor in chief Kavita Singh’s article, she delves into all the allegations surrounding Producer Harvey Weinstein. In her article, she praises all the women who have the courage to come forward.

One thing that has been positive about the news is the support that both male and female celebrities gave to Ashley Judd, who was the first person to speak about Weinstein coming on to her. Once one person came forward, more women felt inclined to say something. In particular, Rose McGowan who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Weinstein, has been vocal on Twitter.

McGowan tweeted several claims saying Weinstein raped her, and Hollywood went out of its way to hide it and keep her quiet. Twitter deleted her tweets because she had apparently given out a phone number, which is against Twitter’s policy. Celebrities backed her up and boycotted Oct. 13 to be a day where no one uses Twitter to prove a point. They wanted to let the popular platform to be aware of its wrongdoing. Though people were divided, we at Cardinal Points support every woman and man’s right to speak up and say something.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be on a social media platform. It can be to a friend. It can be to a professor or family member. It can be through the Title IX office. Just know someone will always be there to hear your side of the story.