Everyone knows that being attractive has its advantages. Whether it is at a party or in the line of the gas station, attractive people receive benefits for solely being attractive.

Don’t get me wrong, ladies. There is no shame in being beautiful. But if you have a tendency to be on the receiving end of unnecessary gifts at the hand of mostly men, you have “pretty girl privilege.”

A good face and a little charm will take you a long way. Utilizing sex appeal or the art of persuasion is something that comes easy to those with pretty privilege.

Being able to work a crowd with confidence, you’re seen as more likeable. The more you like someone’s personality, the more attractive you perceive him or her

Many people associate being beautiful with being genuine. But in reality, “pretty girl privilege” has its downfalls. When you’re used to getting everything you’ve ever wanted, you become more obsessed with finessing every situation possibly with the drop of a smile and a low-cut shirt. But when your looks have failed you and things don’t go your way, you just don’t know how to handle it.

Being manipulative turns into an obsession once you get away with everything.

In spite of the fact that we as a whole only think about the advantages of being attractive, it’s anything but difficult to overlook the disadvantages.

Men, don’t feel left out. You have pretty privilege too. Groomed from head to toe, ​you can make girls go crazy on you. With a jawline that can cut straight to the bone, men are usually excused for scandalous behavior. Though both men and women have pretty privilege, the benefits don’t go as far for men as they do women.

“Pretty girl privilege” comes in handy when you’re on a low budget. Going out on a night on the town with $20 sounds like a boring night to many, but with “pretty girl privilege”, spending money isn’t necessary. On the other hand, men misguidedly feel that giving a woman material items consequently implies she’ll probably sleep with them. As far as the eye can see, it’s usually the opposite. Americans spend more than $845 million on face-lifts alone, according to Smithsonian magazine. So be blessed to be beautiful.

Now it is no surprise that makeup boosts attractiveness and helps the way one is perceived to the public. Although you may not have “pretty girl privilege”, once you beat that face you can feel the change in the air. A certain bounce in your step or that eye contact anxiety you’ve been battling becomes a thing of the past and “pretty-girl-privilege” commences.

