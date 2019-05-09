Plattyslack encourages students to try eco-friendliness with food, games and slacklining

The PlattySlack and Environmental Action Committee will be holding Slackfest/Ecofest outside of Hawkins Hall to promote being eco-friendly Today at 2 p.m.

Cara O’Brien, the president of Plattyslack said, “It’s our seventh one, and I think it is just a good way for people to enjoy the end of the semester.”

Free food, prizes, games, chalk and music by the Jam and Bluegrass Club will all be at Slackfest/Ecofest. Originally the event was scheduled for May 3, but there was rain expected in the weather forecast. Other clubs and organizations like the wildlife club will be at the event.

“I think it’s really important at the end of the year to have events like this to help everyone decompress,” Wildlife Club President Michala Hendrick said. “ Just being outside and enjoying each others company is important.”

The Wildlife Club will have wildlife management equipment displayed at the event. Molds of animal prints, radio tracking devices and traps used to manage small mammals will be at the clubs table along with club pins and stickers.

Last year, the Wildlife Club got involved in the event because of the larger mission of the event: being eco-friendly.

“The main portion of the festival is to celebrate spring through eco-friendly activities and slacklining,” Hendrick said.

Hendrick said she wants to encourage everyone to come out and meet new people and have fun.

The treasurer of PlattySlack Breyha Morgan said, “[Slack/Ecofest] brings a lot of people together, because I know people from Potsdam that are coming up to slackline.”

Students from Potsdam were inspired by PlattySlack, and they decided to create a slacklining club of their own.

Members of PlattySlack can be found slacklining, walking or balancing on rope webbing between two tress playing ladder ball and tag outside. While inside, members are usually listening to music or eating chinese food. The club is open for anyone to join. Students don’t need to know how to slackline to be a part of the club. Beginners are welcome. Plattyslack meets in Meeting Room 5 Thursdays at 6 p.m. or outside when the weather is nice.

“A lot of people are intimidated to come to our meetings and try [slacklining], so [Slack/Ecofest] is kind of a good way for them to try it,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said having friends around to support and encourage each other can get students to try new things like slacklining.

The EAC and Plattyslack have the same ideals that they want to promote, eco- friendliness.

“Our clubs are like merged together, and we’re just friends,” Morgan said.

A lot of people aren’t aware of the damage being done to the environment. This event can provide a way for students who aren’t aware of the environmental issues to become involved.

“I think it provides eco-friendly information because a lot of people aren’t involved in that crowd until they come and try it out,” O’Brien said.

