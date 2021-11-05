Platts students go bald for boobies

Mia Morgillo

Every year, Alpha Epsilon Phi (AEPhi) hosts an annual Bald for Boobies event for its philanthropy, Sharsheret. Students at SUNY Plattsburgh signed up to have their heads shaved to raise money for the breast cancer education, support and assistance services Sharsheret provides for Jewish women. Last year, they were unable to put on the occasion due to COVID-19 and were thrilled to be able to recognize breast cancer awareness month again.

Kerrie Miksch, a senior communication sciences and disorders major, is the head of philanthropy for AEPhi. She said finding a new barber after COVID-19 was the biggest challenge the sorority ran into this year. Luckily they found Chad Snyder, from Joe’s Barbershop in Skyway Shopping Center in Plattsburgh.

Four stations were set up around the ACC Ballroom including a raffle station with prizes for Hobie’s, Butcher Block, Sip, Starbucks and Texas Roadhouse. Additionally, an information booth about Sharsheret, darts game and “Boobie Ball,” a game of shooting pong balls into bras, were constructed.

“It feels great to be able to give money to Sharsheret since we didn’t get to last year,” Miksch said, regarding the importance of this event to AEPhi.

Over a dozen people signed up to get their heads shaved.

Kamille Dawkins, who studies marketing, business administration and supply chain management, is the President of AEPhi. She said this event was “one of the best parts of being in AEPhi.”

Partakers in the event lined up to get their heads shaved with a crowd of supporters to cheer them on. One of these participants, Carson Fuller, who is studying for his Master’s degree in fitness and wellness, has done this three times.

“I come here every year because my mom used to have breast cancer,” he said.

He was excited to send her a picture after his new haircut.

“I think it’s important because showing that there are people out there who are thinking of [those with breast cancer], lets them know they’re not alone and can make it through a fight as difficult as breast cancer can be.”

After getting his head shaved, Fuller said he felt amazing and “about one pound lighter” than he did 20 minutes before.