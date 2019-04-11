Planned Parenthood faces protesters

Planned Parenthood has found itself thrown into the realm of protesters across the country from people defending the organization to others rallying against them. Protesters against Planned Parenthood have called for the defunding of the organization and have been protesting against the practice of abortions. On the other side of the spectrum, there are protesters defending the organization calling for the preservation of safe abortions and health care for women.

Planned Parenthood provides women with a variety of health services such as providing birth control, emergency contraception, HIV/STD tests, abortions, general health care, LGBT services and much more. In a video by Vox magazine, they reported Planned Parenthood receives 40% of the government’s funding, however, abortions are not allowed to be performed using the government’s money. Only 3% of Planned Parenthood’s services are abortion-related while 97% are healthcare related according to Vox.

Katelyn Dvorscak is a freshman nursing student.

“I think that the Trump administration really has brought a big divide in this area,” Dvorscak said. “But there’s also a lot of new women going into congress and government that hopefully will bring about more positive change rather than negative.”

Abortions were only made legal a short time ago, in 1973 due to the Roe v. Wade case. Recently, an issue that has been raised is the concern for the safety of women, since there has been an argument of whether abortions should be legal.

Lauren Nadel is a public relations major and a current donor engagement/fundraising, education and social media intern for Planned Parenthood.

“When abortion wasn’t legal, women were literally killing themselves to get these services,” Nadel said. “Not just because they weren’t ready to be mothers, but other reasons regarding assault, poor access or usage of contraception, or just put bad luck. Women started throwing themselves off buildings and staircases, using illegal/underground medical offices or back to using steel hangers.”

This is why schools have tried to raise awareness and educate young adults in contraceptive options.

Although Plattsburgh is a smaller town, there is a small group of protesters that exist here. Nadel describes them to be peaceful and non-confrontational, and people who only pray and pace mostly alongside the Plattsburgh Pregnancy Center.

In concerns to the amount of money related to women’s health care, birth control is covered by most insurance companies because of the Affordable Care Act, but otherwise, it can be very costly. According to Planned Parenthood, one pack of birth control out of pocket can cost up to $50 without the costs associated with a doctor’s visit. In turn, a year’s supply can cost as much as $600.

“There’s a lot of teenagers that have sex. Things happen. you get pregnant,” sophomore nursing major Chitra Thomas said. “There’s a lot of women that can’t go through that, either whether it’s with their parents, whether it’s with their health. I feel like people would go a very harsh route to get an abortion.”

Although there are groups of people fighting for and fighting against Planned Parenthood, there is no denying that our modern society will shape the future of women’s reproductive rights.

