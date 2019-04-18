Oswego, Oneonta outscore Cardinals a combined 48-7 goals

The Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team continued its conference schedule as it played two games this past week. The Cardinals (1-13) took on Oswego State (6-4) at home this past Saturday and then were right back on the road as they faced Oneonta (8-6) Wednesday.

In a tough performance by PSUC, the Cards set the pace in their favor in the beginning of the game as they gave up 17 goals in the first half. The Cards were only able to score two goals in the second half as they were routed 23-4.

The Lakers’ Junior midfielder Molly Beck was the game-leading scorer as she scored four goals.

PSUC junior attacker/midfielder Frankie Porcaro led the Cards in scoring as she netted one goal in each half. Junior attacker/midfielder and defender Leah Herman also scored a goal.

Herman said they got caught off guard against the Lakers.

“They are a really good team. We kind of [got] caught off guard with how fast they were,” Herman said. “They transitioned really well and they won a majority of the 50-50 balls. If we would have capitalized on those opportunities and capitalize on their mistakes, we could have made the score a little bit even.”

With Plattsburgh being a first-year team, they look to find ways to mesh as a team and play to everyone’s strength.

PSUC head coach Julia Decker said she tries to mix things up in practice to get everyone accustomed to each others’ play styles.

“We mix up the drills. We mix up whoever they are going with, especially if it’s partner drill,” Decker said. “We encourage them to get with different people and having different types of drills. We give them high-pressure situations to see how they react.”

Emotions are high when things do not go the team’s way, but they manage to find a way to stick together and remain positive.

Decker also said everyone does their part to remain composed.

“The best part about this team is that we remain positive. We did kind of have things breakdown on us last game against Oswego. We have found ways to remain positive and that has made us grow,” Decker said. “I can’t take credit for keeping everyone calm. This is a group effort. Everyone’s attitudes matter. It’s very rarely just my assistant or myself telling the girls what to do. The girls have input and everyone does their part.”

The Cards were set to take on Oneonta on Wednesday. The game started out with the Red Dragons scoring four straight goals. They finished the first half with 14 goals and started the second half the same way scoring four unanswered goals. PSUC was defeated 23-4.

Oneonta senior attacker Kelsey Cohen led all scorers with five goals. Three of her five goals were all in the first half.

PSUC sophomore attacker/midfielder Kerri Corcoran led her team in scoring as she scored two goals.

The Cards continue conference play as they are back on the road this Saturday as they take on Fredonia (3-11), and then they are back home for a non-conference game against Castleton University (5-8).

Like this: Like Loading...