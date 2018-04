Loading ... Loading ...

“Riverdale” is the CW Network’s newest hit show. If you’re looking for something that has “Pretty Little Liars” and “13 Reasons Why” vibes, then this show is perfect for you.

“Riverdale” was created after the popular comic, “Archie.” The suspenseful show follows a group of attractive teenagers in a small town called Riverdale. These teenagers get themselves involved in a lot of serious drama, even a murder mystery.

This is not a show where you can be distracted while watching it. You are going to need to be fully invested when watching because the story gets complex, and the characters somehow are all connected to different parts of the storyline. If you miss one bit of information, you might get lost for the rest of the show.

The show features former Disney actor, Cole Sprouse, who was in the “Suite Life of Zack and Cody.” He plays the character Jughead Jones and seems to be the reason why most people started watching the show.

Because I grew up watching Cole Sprouse, it is hard for me to see him as a dark, quiet guy. The scene in the first season where he cries in a telephone booth was overdramatic and actually made me laugh.

Don’t look for Oscar-worthy acting when watching “Riverdale.” There is more than just the telephone booth scene where you will laugh because it is too dramatic when it doesn’t need to be.

My favorite character in the show is Betty Cooper. She is the perfect student. She’s involved in everything and gets perfect grades. For some, this might seem like the boring character, but she’s not. She has a secret dark side and wild home life that somehow makes you like her.

Even though the acting is not the best, you get so caught up in the storyline, and it keeps you watching.

One thing I admire about the show is its cliffhangers. They end almost every episode with an intense cliffhanger that makes you want to watch the next episode. I was so hooked on the show that I finished the first season in less than a week.

“Riverdale” is a show that is better to binge watch. This way you won’t forget any of the storyline. I had to wait all of last summer for season two, so a lot of little details from season one that are important were forgotten. While watching season two on television, I had to keep researching what happened in season one to connect the dots.

The first season is available to stream on Netflix, but the second season is still on air. Therefore, you won’t be able to stream it until this summer. If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can stream the second season for $2.99 per episode or $29.99 for the whole second season.

Email Tracey Fox at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com