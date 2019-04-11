Mueller Report must be released

I do not want our president to be a criminal, but I would like the opportunity to find out if he indeed is one. In fact, it is my right.

The current hot topic of debate and scandal in America’s political realm is the attorney general’s reluctance to release the Mueller Report, a tangible document which contains 22 months worth of findings and research into collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and transition team and Russia. The investigation looked at possible tampering during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the possibility of obstruction of justice by President Trump to prevent an investigation.

This is a huge accusation, and any incriminating evidence would bring major changes to our political reality. Trump could be impeached and members of his cabinet jailed for treason. However, if it exonerates the president and proves his innocence in this matter, gaps between those who support him and those who’d like to see him leave office could deepen more than they already have.

“…if Mr. Trump were removed from office by Congress, a significant portion of this country would see this as a coup,” James Comey, former director of the FBI who was fired by Trump in 2017, wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times on March 4.

Trump has been vocal through Twitter and public speeches about how he feels about the investigative work of former FBI director Robert Mueller and his team. He has called the report “a total waste of time” and “witch hunt” as well as a slew of other insults and discredidations.

Funny, since he has not even read it. Although Trump is now advocating for transparency in the releasing of the Special Counsel’s report, he fought tooth and nail to try and increase American apathy toward it.

Attorney General William Barr, who was appointed by Trump in February, has been criticized by Democrats in Congress for only releasing “bottom-line findings” of the report full of redacted information and essentially asking lawmakers to take his word that the report does not incriminate the president.

Not good enough.

The explanation given for the slow releasing of the report is that it contains sensitive security information that could be dangerous if found in the wrong hands.

According to National Public Radio, not all the U.S. Congress will actually see the Mueller Report. The Gang of Eight or the eight leaders within the U.S. Congress are a group that can be briefed on classified intelligence matters by the executive branch. The current Gang of Eight are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Senate Intelligence Ranking Member Mark Warner, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr and House Intelligence Ranking Member Devin Nunes.

They could certainly read the report in its entirety and relay the important information. If our country’s leader is conspiring with Russia for some unknown and scary reason, the citizens deserve to know.

One of the principles our country was founded on is the right to overthrow an unjust government.

The Constitution reads: “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its Foundation on such Principles, and organizing its Powers in such Form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

This, of course, would be the most extreme scenario. I do not think any American hopes the results of the Mueller Report end in a bloody revolution which mirrors that of our forefathers.

But we deserve change if it is warranted.

Change cannot be facilitated without first having all the facts.

