The Curaleaf Medical Cannabis Dispensary held a public seminar March 27 titled “Medical Cannabis 101” at the Plattsburgh Public Library.

Curaleaf, a company based in Albany, will take over the existing Columbia Care Dispensary at 345 Cornelia St.

The seminar focused on educating people about the benefits and drawbacks of using medical cannabis products to treat numerous ailments and conditions allowed under New York state law.

“We’re looking to open more than likely around April 12, but that’s not set in stone because we’re still subject to state inspection,” said Craig Brozek, Curaleaf dispensary manager and pharmacist.

In New York, patients can qualify for medical marijuana certification if they have several medical conditions including cancer, HIV infection or AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury with spasticity, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, neuropathy, Huntington’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain, according to the New York State Department of Health’s website.

Brozek and assistant dispensary manager Camille LaPier mentioned that Curaleaf was holding the event and others like it in the surrounding area to promote medical cannabis as an alternative to traditional painkillers.

“We’re here doing these seminars and events to educate people on cannabis as medicine,” LaPier said. “It can help people get off of a lot of pharmaceutical drugs. We’re looking to provide relief for those who aren’t able to currently find that with their current treatment.”

The event consisted of a roughly half-hour meet-and-greet section at the start before LaPier and Brozek gave presentations on the projected operations of the dispensary and the science of cannabis as a medicine.

The two primary types of cannabinoid medicines discussed were CBD-based products and THC-based products.

THC is the component that gives the highs that people usually associate with marijuana, according to Brozek. It is the compound that has the psychoactive effect on the brain and can be used as relief for many kinds of chronic pain.

CBD products contain little to no THC in them, according to Brozek, while still being capable of helping with anxiety, depression, inflammation and nausea among other symptoms.

More information on how to acquire certification as a medical cannabis patient, or information about the field as a whole, can be found on Curaleaf’s website or by calling 1-833-470-5323.

“We just want to make the public aware that we’re here,” Brozek said. “They’re only open three days a week currently. We’re going to be open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You won’t need to make an appointment. Just walk in with your documentation and get product.”

