March 11th Horoscopes: In the Stars

By: Jessica Johnson

Aries (March 21 – April 19) – There may be a delay currently in reaching success. Perhaps a roadblock keeping you from reaching a goal. Continue to work diligently, and know that this is all apart of the process. Use enthusiasm for work to lift your spirits and to move forward.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) – Begin to be patient and listen to your heart. You can turn any situation around. If there is an obstacle between yourself and your relationships, do a deep reflection. There may be a disconnect now, but find a way to connect back to your soul, and what you truly need.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) – Make time for joy and playfulness. Live in the moment and be present with the life around. You don’t always need to take things so seriously, and it’s okay to fully express yourself without feeling guilty. However, confront the perception others may have of you; are you being insensitive to their feelings?

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) – Trust your intuition, and do not let others thoughts and opinions fog the mind — they are weighing you down. Rip down that blockage, tune into yourself, and re-align your values and morality. Do not let the fear of pain keep you from moving forward. Watch out for manipulation.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) – Something unfair has been happening, and has unfolded into a struggle to achieve outer and inner balance. Look internally, and figure out how to shift the energy of the situation. Focus on that imbalance, and use the power of the mind to solve the problem.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) – There is a lot of tension around you, and this is leaving you feeling destabilized and out of tune. Identify where you got off track, and realize that everyone experiences challenges. There may be an emotional upheaval inside you, but do not spend any more money as a coping outlet.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) – The fulfillment of your dreams and efforts is quickly approaching. You’ve come a long way and a large abundance follows. Prosperity, good health and happiness is or will be flowing through your soul. Spread positivity and generosity will come back to you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) – Do not push down pain. You must self-reflect, release your emotion, cleanse yourself and face the truth to conquer it. One cannot heal, without letting go of what they can not change. There may be something better suited to your path coming your way. Make room for it.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) – Use careful consideration before making a hasty decision based on emotion. Slow down, evaluate a situation or person, and clear the mind. Do not just act on romantic feelings quickly, and take things slow as you may enjoy a new romance.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) – You are caught up in nostalgia, as you may be having an unhealthy attachment to the past. There are new possibilities in front of you, but you can not embrace them without embracing the present. Lean back on family or friend support.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) – Stop resisting change, even though it may be a scary and confusing experience. The Universe has much more in store; you need to learn to trust it. Stop clinging to the past, as a cycle of change needs to begin. At every end, there is always a new beginning.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) – You may feel a bit exhausted from your journey, but do not give up. You are so close to reaching a goal, but it may be yourself preventing a cycle from completing to get there. One can only control themselves, not the actions of others around them.