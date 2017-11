Loading ... Loading ...

A study at the University of Edinburgh assessed 33 students from ages 18 to 78 and found that students who took a one- week course learning Scottish Gaelic had an increase in mental alertness compared to a group who hadn’t taken the course, according to the business and technology website, the Business Insider.

When we were all in middle school or high school, we had to choose another language to start speaking. Maybe you caught the bug to learn the language, or maybe you simply did what you had to do to pass the class. Either way, it was a requirement at some point. In Windsor Burkland’s article, she said the French major is in the works to being deactivated on campus due to low enrollment.

Part of what makes Plattsburgh State so special is the wide variety of majors and minors. A lot of students say they came to PSUC because “It was the only SUNY that offered my major.” We have such a wide diversity on campus. We’re one of the most diverse SUNY’s out there.

With our vicinity being so close to Montreal, it is indeed a shame the major will no longer be here at PSUC. Learning another language can be instrumental to getting a career after college.

Understanding the idiosyncrasies of another language can be enlightening. You start to understand another culture and can connect similarities between your first and second language. There’s all types of ways to communicate out there. If you’ve never considered taking another language, look at what there is to offer. From Spanish to sign language, there is a lot to gain from grasping another language.