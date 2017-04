Loading ... Loading ...

With everything going on in the world, it’s easy to complain about all the negative aspects of life. Have you ever thought about how often you complain in a day? It might be about how long your last class was or how hungry you’ve been all day. It’s the smallest complaints that add up.

All complaining ever does is manifest into more negativity on top of whatever it is you’re complaining about.

Instead, turn that frown upside down with more positive thinking. Not only does it help with your mindset, but it may also have positive impacts on your health.

Because a positive outlook affects mood, this type of thinking leads to motivation, according to Hilly Nguyen’s FUSE article “Positive outlook leads to good health.” This means that you’re more motivated with taking care of yourself by doing activities, such as eating healthier, exercising and spending time with loved ones. In other words, positive thinking can lead you to live a more balanced lifestyle. On the flip side, when you’re constantly in a negative progression, you might feel that sluggish feeling of not wanting to anything all day both physically and mentally.

It’s not easy. In fact, it’s way easier to revert to the negative. Think about the last time you said “I’m so tired,” or “I’m so ready for this semester to be done.” It’s easy to bond on negative things that happen to you.

But instead of dwelling, learn to let go. Learn to accept the challenges you face. Instead of complaining about the roadblocks that come your way, try to get through them.

It’s not easy, but if you just try to catch the amount of unnecessary complaining that you do, you might be able to turn it into positive thinking.