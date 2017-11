Loading ... Loading ...

It’s that time of the season. The weather is getting colder and students have taken their winter coats out of their closets. Students start getting into ruts, and they’re trying to power through to the end of the semester. That’s when people start losing sleep.

Students start downing sugary coffee drinks and staying up until 4 a.m. studying for an exam. However, there is something to be said about taking care of yourself. Make sure you focus on your studies and exams, but make time to care for yourself. In the FUSE section, there are two articles, “Myth: Link between sugar and cancer” by Abena Boateng and “Sleep deprivation leads to Alzheimer’s” by Sasha Delva, conveying the negative aspects of not taking care of your health. There are consequences when you don’t take care of your body, such as getting Alzheimer’s from a lack of sleep and getting cancer with a high sugar consumption. Those consequences might seem like something that probably won’t happen right now, but it’s important to take care of your body.

You’ll have it for the rest of your life. Take time to plan your day out so you’re not going to bed really late. Wake up a little extra early to exercise. If you forget to eat, don’t just opt for a quick McDonald’s run; maybe try cooking something healthy. In college, it might seem impossible to navigate your from your schedule, but self-care is essential. Always make time for a little time to yourself so that you’re mentally, emotionally and physically at your best.