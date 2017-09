Loading ... Loading ...

In Tamiyha Carter’s article”Stop female on female bashing,” this week, she exercises that women need to stop bashing each other with girl on girl crime. For decades, women have been objectified to words such as slut and whore. Women still say it, men still say it and it’s not OK. People use these words to silence us.

And if we continue to use derogatory language, then both men and women will continue to objectify other women.

Why is it that in relationships, if the man ends up cheating, the female ends up blaming the other woman? Why is it that we as females feel the need to compete with our friends? Why do we slut-shame women in general? These are all scenarios I’ve seen firsthand, and I want take a minute to talk about the importance of women sticking together.

For those people that think we women have equality, take a look at our president’s words and actions toward women. Take a look at the fact that women still don’t have equal pay. We still have a ways to go, and it’s essential that we raise each other up, rather than tearing one another down.

We have to support one another. We’re powerful as individuals, but together, we can be unstoppable.