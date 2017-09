Loading ... Loading ...

“All men makes mistakes, but only wise men learn from their mistakes.”- Winston Churchill, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Everybody fails somehow in his or her life, but not all of us can learn from our mistakes. Failing is a part of life.

It is important for everybody to take responsibility for his or her failure. Staying true and honest to yourself can move you forward faster.

Some people see failure as a shameful thing. It is totally a normal feeling.

Embarrassed. Disappointed. Self-hatred. Don’t worry! Everyone had been through all of that feelings before, at least once. And it is OK to feel that way. Knowing how to move forward and learning from mistakes are crucial. You never learn if you never fail.

Let’s just take a quick look at some famous people such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey and more. They are known as college dropouts. But look at where they are right now. They are the living proof of the fact that you do not need to follow other people’s path in order to succeed.

You are the one who decides your future. There is no such thing called “destiny”. At the end of the day, you are the only one who can help yourself and figure it out whether you choose to give up or keep moving on and keeping your eyes on the prize.

Once you recognize and learn your mistakes, you should be able to avoid similar mistakes. For example, you fail a test. So what next? Oh, it is easy. Study next time! Your failure is just the result of your behavior. It is absolutely possible to change if you try your best.

What happened already happened. No matter how regretful and sad you are, the consequence never changes. You can’t change mistakes, but you can choose how to respond to them. Look on the bright side. There are more worst things out there. Always ask yourself what you should do to avoid mistakes next time, and keep trying. As long as you know you are trying your best, everything is going to be OK.

Mistakes are not bad, but the human reaction is the devil that kills everything. Never beat yourself up because you make a mistake. You are fine. People make mistakes. It is normal. Everybody has their flaws.

If it makes you feel better, hey, there are so many people out there making the same mistakes as you do. You are not the only one. Stand up, and keep working. It is not the end of the world. As long as you still have air to breathe, food to eat, shelter to sleep, then you will be fine. And hey, you can always try again.

Mistakes are just the stepping stones for everyone to lead them to the right way. Mistakes help you better yourself and push you in ways you never knew you could be pushed.

There is always tomorrow to start up a new page of the book. Do not let the failure dictate and haunt your life. You are stronger than you think you are.

Email Hilly Nguyen at fuse@cardinalpointsonline.com