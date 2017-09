Loading ... Loading ...

When you come to Plattsburgh, tons of students say that this is the time when you really meet who your real friends are. To some extent, that’s completely true. These are the same friends that have seen you panicking over finals, crying over being stressed and seeing you out on that one sloppy night. They’re going to have a special closeness that you might not have had with your high school friends. However, it is essential that you keep your high school friends close too.

Your high school friends literally saw you grow up. They’ve seen you during your awkward phase and your glow up. They’ve seen you when you still rocked overalls and flip phones. There is a certain sense of nostalgia that comes with your friends back home. It’s fascinating to see a group of people blossom from where they started back in high school. To see them do well in college and travel, but at the same time, see where they started, it’s something you don’t have with your college friends. Remember to stay cordial with high school friends. Visit them over breaks, and don’t wait for them to text you first. If you want to keep in touch, make an effort, grab a coffee and learn about their college experiences and how they’ve grown since then. You don’t have to hold on to your past, but hold on to the people that got you through those times.