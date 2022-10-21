Issue 6 In the Stars

By Kiyanna Noel

ARIES

March 21 – April 19

The Five of Crystals card represents being confused. Remember to keep a level head and avoid being overly negative and self critical.

TAURUS

April 20 – May 20

The Hermit card represents getting wisdom and receiving guidance. Listen to all information that you receive and remember the value of your goals.

GEMINI

May 21 – June 20

The Three of Crystals card represents being creative and having new ideas. Remember to be open to new ideas and that it’s OK to think differently than others.

CANCER

June 21 – July 22

LEO

July 23 – August 22

The Emperor card represents leadership and being strong mentally. Make sure that you stand tall in your decisions.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 22

The Moon card represents your intuition and secrets unfolding. You might have a gut feeling about a situation or someone, listen to it.

LIBRA

September 23 – October 22

The Hanged Man card represents temporary defeat of a circumstance and letting go. Remember that some things that are not meant for you today could be meant for you tomorrow.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

The Five of Worlds card represents having a setback. Remember that setbacks are a reminder to look back and evaluate, so you can change and better yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 21

The Child of Cups card represents being raw about your emotions. No matter what you feel, you are allowed to express them, so try not to hide them or bottle them up.

CAPRICORN

December 22 – January 19

The Woman of Crystal card represents being a protector of yourself. Your peace of mind matters, so protect it in the best way possible.

AQUARIUS

January 20 – February 18

The Child of Worlds card represents maturing and responsibilities. You may be getting more responsibility than you are used to, but have faith in yourself. You are capable of great things.

PISCES

February 19 – March 20

The Two of Wands card represents having influence or power over a situation. Be bold in your situation, but don’t be overly confident in unknown circumstances.