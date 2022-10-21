Issue 6 In the Stars

By Kiyanna Noel
ARIES
March 21 – April 19
The Five of Crystals card represents being confused. Remember to keep a level head and avoid being overly negative and self critical.
TAURUS
April 20 – May 20
The Hermit card represents getting wisdom and receiving guidance. Listen to all information that you receive and remember the value of your goals.
GEMINI
May 21 – June 20
The Three of Crystals card represents being creative and having new ideas. Remember to be open to new ideas and that it’s OK to think differently than others.
CANCER
June 21 – July 22
LEO
July 23 – August 22
The Emperor card represents leadership and being strong mentally. Make sure that you stand tall in your decisions.
VIRGO
August 23 – September 22
The Moon card represents your intuition and secrets unfolding. You might have a gut feeling about a situation or someone, listen to it.
LIBRA
September 23 – October 22
The Hanged Man card represents temporary defeat of a circumstance and letting go. Remember that some things that are not meant for you today could be meant for you tomorrow.
SCORPIO
October 23 – November 21
The Five of Worlds card represents having a setback. Remember that setbacks are a reminder to look back and evaluate, so you can change and better yourself.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 – December 21
The Child of Cups card represents being raw about your emotions. No matter what you feel, you are allowed to express them, so try not to hide them or bottle them up.
CAPRICORN
December 22 – January 19
The Woman of Crystal card represents being a protector of yourself. Your peace of mind matters, so protect it in the best way possible.
AQUARIUS
January 20 – February 18
The Child of Worlds card represents maturing and responsibilities. You may be getting more responsibility than you are used to, but have faith in yourself. You are capable of great things.
PISCES
February 19 – March 20
The Two of Wands card represents having influence or power over a situation. Be bold in your situation, but don’t be overly confident in unknown circumstances.