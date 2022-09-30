Issue 3 In the Stars

By Kiyanna Noel

ARIES March 21 – April 19

The 7 of Worlds card represents having a breakthrough. You may overcome obstacles and mental barriers this week.

TAURUS April 20 – May 20

The Ace of Worlds card represents success. You may experience an impulsive feeling to get your life together.

GEMINI May 21 – June 20

The 8 of Cups represents being stagnant and isolated. You may want to self-isolate and take some time to focus on yourself.

CANCER June 21 – July 22

The Man of Cups represents being excited and being a thrill-seeker. Remember boundaries aren’t always a bad thing and to keep your emotions under control.

LEO July 23 – August 22

The Chariot card represents being triumphant and experiencing success after struggling.

VIRGO August 23 – September 22

The Sage of Cups represents being rejuvenated and filled with positive energy. You may feel emotionally strong this week.

LIBRA September 23 – October 22

The 6 of Crystals card represents confusion. Try not to dwell too much on your thoughts and remember to organize your ideas.

SCORPIO October 23 – November 21

The 5 of Cups card represents disappointment. Try not to drown in your sorrows and accept things for what they are.

SAGITTARIUS November 22 – December 21

The Emperor card represents getting the fruits of your labor and having control of your situation after being persistent.

CAPRICORN December 22 – January 19

The 10 of Cups card means feeling content and happy with a situation. You may have finally come to peace with something chaotic in your life.

AQUARIUS January 20 – February 18

The 5 of Crystals card represents negativity. Try to stand strong in your boundaries and remind yourself of the pros in every situation.

PISCES February 19 – March 20

The 7 of Cups card represents fear. Your fears may be getting comfortable in your subconscious, but remember to take risks and take the time to reflect on them.