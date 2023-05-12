Issue 12 In the Stars

By Kiyanna Noel

Capricorn: Stop using your complicated symbol as a reason to be an overachiever.

Aquarius: Stop being emotionally detached. Feel something.

Pisces: It is painfully obvious that you are the most intense water sign. Stop using it as a means to be irresponsible.

Aries: Just because your symbol is a ram does not mean it is OK to cause harm. Seek anger management.

Taurus: Just because people mess with the bull doesn’t always mean they will get the horns. Do better.

Gemini: Try using your two-faced personality to be logical and realistic.

Cancer: Try not to use your crabby behavior to be manipulative.

Leo: Your symbol is a lion, but that does not mean you are in control of everything. The world does not revolve around you.

Virgo: Stop using the fact that your symbol is a maiden to make people think you are anything other than a controlling perfectionist.

Libra: Find a real balance in your life.

Scorpio: Try not to hurt everyone simply because you are a scorpion. That’s not nice.

Sagittarius: Although your symbol is a bow, it does not make you cupid. Stop trying to dictate everyone’s love life while yours falls apart.