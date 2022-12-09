Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Issue 11 In the Stars

Zoe Nguyen / Cardinal Points

By Kiyanna Noel

 

Capricorn: The Four of Worlds card represents a fresh start. No time like the present to go after what you’ve been fantasizing about.

 

Aquarius: The Child of Wands card represents seeking information and wanting to gain more knowledge. Let this fuel your drive and allow you to broaden your horizons.

 

Pisces: The Nine of Worlds Harvest card in reverse represents being stagnant or stuck in bad habits. Dreams don’t work unless you do, so don’t let fear hold you back.

 

Aries: The Chariot card in reverse represents losing control in your actions and emotions. If you keep this up you’ll crash and burn. Find a balance and get focused.

 

Taurus: The Sage of Wands card represents being wise beyond your years. Use this wisdom and share your knowledge with others to make a positive impact on the world. 

 

Gemini: The Two of Cups card represents managing your emotions in a healthy way. Regardless of your situation, remain level headed, think logically and feel logically as well. 

 

Cancer: The Ace of Crystals card represents realization and understanding. You may finally understand something you were struggling with before. 

 

Leo: The Hermit card represents being focused on your goals. Try to keep this mindset while also giving yourself a break. 

 

Virgo: The Man of Worlds card represents hard work paying off and setting goals in motion. Try to plan ahead to work cohesively on achieving your goals. 

 

Libra: The Ace of Cups card represents being high off life and happy. Bask in this joyous feeling and enjoy the fruits of your labor. 

 

Scorpio: The Six of Wands card in reverse represents not trusting yourself and leading into a spiral. Work at preventing this by believing in yourself and trusting in your abilities.

 

Sagittarius: The Man of Cups card represents danger and having adrenaline pumping experiences. Remember, there’s safe thrills and unsafe thrills.

 

