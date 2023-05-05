Friday, May 5, 2023
Issue 11 In the stars

Zoe Nguyen / Cardinal Points

By Kiyanna Noel

Capricorn: The Hermit card represents perfection and persistence. Continue to be self-sufficient and independent.

Aquarius: The Tower card represents different levels of your mental health. Acknowledge the new changes in your mentality, but don’t let your emotions control you. 

Pisces: The Eight of Cups card represents being stagnant and feeling stuck. Try to get yourself out of the rut you are in by doing things you love.

Aries: The Fortune card represents getting out the energy you put in. Maximize your opportunities by applying more effort. 

Taurus: The Ace of Worlds card represents the feeling of success and accomplishment. Continue to be organized and create a stable plan for your goals. 

Gemini: The Four of Crystals card represents using logic to solve problems. Continue to think logically and realistically.

Cancer: The Magician card represents using your strengths to find your aspirations. Continue to discover what you are passionate about. 

Leo: The Ten of Cups card represents feelings of passion and lust. Try to verbally express your wants and be confident in your capabilities.

Virgo: The Five of Worlds card represents experiencing a setback or being devastated. Don’t let this setback stop you from achieving your aspirations. 

Libra: The Ten of Wands card represents growth and expanding your knowledge. Continue to learn more about things that interest you. 

Scorpio: The Eight of Worlds card represents change and adapting to a new situation. Allow yourself to transform in order to better handle challenges.

Sagittarius: The Death card represents endings and beginnings. A cycle or situation may come to an end, but it’s probably for the best.

By

Issue 11 In the stars


By Kiyanna Noel Capricorn: The Hermit card represents perfection and persistence. Continue to be self-sufficient and independent. Aquarius: The Tower card represents different levels of your...


