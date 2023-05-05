Issue 11 Cardinal Clips

By Collin Bolebruch

BASEBALL

Cardinals baseball (12-20, SUNYAC 4-11) played a three-game series against the top-seeded Cortland Red Dragons (27-9, SUNYAC 16-2) last weekend. The Cards were swept, losing 1-10 April 27 and 2-15 and 2-6 April 28. Plattsburgh was scheduled to play a doubleheader against the SUNY Canton Kangaroos April 30 and a single game against the Middlebury Panthers May 2, but all three home games were canceled due to inclement weather.

Plattsburgh was eliminated from SUNYAC playoff contention. The Cards made the playoffs last season for the first time in a decade, but this year, it was the last team to be eliminated from the postseason. The Cardinals play a final series, facing the Fredonia Blue Devils (6-25, SUNYAC 1-14) and will celebrate Senior Day.

TRACK & FIELD

Plattsburgh’s men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams competed in its final regular season event before the SUNYAC Championships. The Cards placed first in 17 events at the St. Lawrence Intercollegiate Athletics Twilight Meeting April 29. Both the men’s and women’s team placed second overall against three other opponents.

Janyll Barber set the program record in the 100-meter hurdles for the third time this season, finishing with a time of 15.23. She finished in first place.

Other first-place finishes included Barber in the 400m hurdles (1:02.72); Kaitlyn Bjelko in the shot put (11.53m) and hammer throw (18.16m); Noah Bonesteel in the 1,500m run (3:59.12); Becca Christie in the high jump (1.53m); the team of Bonesteel, Nick Gelsomino, Justin Kumrow and Logan Van Buren in the 4x400m relay (3:42.08); Thomas Gilbo in the pole vault (2.45m); Cameron Giuliano in the high jump (1.65m); Erik Kucera in the 3,000m steeplechase (10:01.25); Ginny Lucchetti in the 3,000m steeplechase (12:58.99); Aidan Masten in the long jump (6.2m); Aislyn McDonough in the 800m run (2:23.89); Brexton Montville in the 100m dash (11.01); Jasmine Piper in the discus throw (35.72m); Sarah Smith in the 5,000m run (19:41.49); and Emily Stritzl in the pole vault (2.3m) and the javelin throw (24.41m).

Three Cardinals qualified for the AARTFC Championships, including Barber in the 100 and 400m hurdles, Bonesteel in the 1,500m run and Montville in the 100m dash.

Twenty-one Cardinals qualified for the SUNYAC Championships, including Barber in the 100 and 400m hurdles, Bjelko in the shot put and hammer throw, Christie in the high jump, Marissa Colvin in the 5,000m run (19:50.48), Charles Cypress in the 100m dash (11.14) and the 200m dash (22.72), Mikyala Khadijah in the 100m hurdles (17.71), Erik Kumrow in the 800m run, Ginny Lucchetti in the 3,000m steeplechase, Aiden Masten in the long jump, McDonough in the 800m run, Jasmine Piper in the discus throw and the hammer throw (35.55m), Smith in the 5,000m run, Morgan Thompson in the 400m dash (1:04.43), Aiden Tous in the shot put (13.06m) and the discus throw (36.65), Spencer Trudo in the hammer throw (37.98m), Logan Van Buren in the 800m dash (1:58.37), Jordan Williams in the 100m dash (11.19) and Deanna Zoch in the 100m dash (13.58).

The Cardinals compete in the SUNYAC Championships today, May 5 and tomorrow, May 6.

SOFTBALL

Plattsburgh softball (20-8, SUNYAC 9-5) beat the Oneonta Red Dragons (14-19-1, SUNYAC 7-7) twice last Friday, April 28 in a doubleheader. The Cardinals won the first game 7-5 and the second game 9-6. The Cards were slated to play the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Engineers May 2 in a home doubleheader, but both games were canceled for inclement weather.

Plattsburgh, which had already qualified for the playoffs, held off the Red Dragons from securing a lower seed. The Cardinals are currently fourth in the conference standings. With no home series left, the Cards are on the road for a doubleheader against the Geneseo Knights (17-14-1, SUNYAC 8-6) today, May 5 and a doubleheader against the Brockport Golden Eagles (5-23, SUNYAC 2-12) tomorrow, May 6. Both teams stand below Plattsburgh in the SUNYAC rankings, making this weekend a strong opportunity for the Cards to crawl up the playoff seeding.

TENNIS

Cardinal Nicole Svantner was named to the SUNYAC 2023 Women’s Tennis All-Conference Second Team for singles yesterday, May 4. Plattsburgh’s regular season ended in the fall 2022 semester.

Svantner finished the season 7-3 overall in singles play and 3-3 in the conference.

VOLLEYBALL

Cardinals volleyball held its first team banquet, celebrating the previous season, which ended in October 2022. Head Coach Kelsea Healis presented players with awards, voted on by the players, for accomplishments during the season and named next season’s captains April 29 at the Plattsburgh Brewing Company.

Defensive specialist/libero Lily White was presented with the Academic Achievement Award for her academic excellence during the season, the only award not determined by a team vote. White studies childhood education with a concentration in STEM and minors in coaching, earning a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester.

Setter/right side Kyleigh Ganz was named Rookie of the Year after a successful first season with the team. Ganz led the team in service aces with 34, was second in assists with 304 and finished third in points with 150. She will serve as junior captain this upcoming season.

Setter Emma Rivers earned Teammate of the Year and will be a team captain for the 2023 season. Rivers certainly helped out her teammates last season, leading the team in assists with 345 and assists per set with 4.11.

Outside hitter Payton Zophy went home with Most Valuable Player and will be the team’s other captain. Zophy was the team leader in digs with 236 and digs per set with 4.07. She was also third in points per set with 1.94, second in kills per set with 1.5 and second in service aces per set with 0.4.

Though no regular season games were played this semester, the team did participate in a scrimmage in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. April 22. The Cardinals played against the hosting Skidmore Thoroughbreds, the Union College Dutchmen, the Russell Sage Gators and the SUNY Delhi Broncos.