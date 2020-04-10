In the Stars: Horoscopes for the week of April 17, 2020

Aries: You’re full of fire and need to put your energy towards something! You need to find a hobby during this quarantine to hold you over.

Taurus: You’re trying to stay productive during this chaos, but also enjoy not being forced out of your house anymore.

Gemini: Stay inside no matter how much you want to go out right now! You feel like your social life is suffering right now, but you can make plans after this quarantine.

Cancer: You worry a lot about other people and have been ridden with anxiety lately. Make your home calm during the chaos.

Leo: You are starting to feel like yourself again, but enjoy this time until you build yourself up again to the fullest.

Virgo: Don’t fall into your habit of overthinking during this quarantine. Now is the time to take care of yourself.

Libra: You want to do something to take your mind off of things right now. A good home project will be beneficial for you and all your future house parties.

Scorpio: Like Virgo, don’t drive yourself crazy during this quarantine. Rather, take time to recognize what makes you feel good and incorporate it into your life.

Sagittarius: A quarantine doesn’t mean your freedom has been jeopardized. Tap more into your creative energy to keep yourself entertained while social distancing.

Capricorn: It’s okay if you don’t feel as productive as you want to be. Don’t be so hard on yourself right now.

Aquarius: You probably feel overwhelmed by the amount of information being thrown at you right now. Don’t stress yourself out too much with trying to find the right answer to everything.

Pisces: Hibernation has never been a problem with you. Don’t let yourself fall behind on your goals and schedule.